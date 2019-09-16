LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was sentenced Monday on two counts related to a fatal DUI crash in Summerlin in May.
Alexander Brewer, 20, was sentenced to 60 to 240 months on a count of driving under the influence resulting in death, and 28 to 72 months on a count of reckless driving. The sentences will run concurrently.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at the scene, officers were called about 12:42 a.m. May 22 to Preakness Pass and Churchill Downs Drive, near South Fort Apache.
Brewer told police the crash was his fault, according to the arrest report. Police said Brewer had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, though he told police he had one beer. Brewer had bloodshot, watery eyes and started to cry, the report said.
Police said Brewer was headed west on Preakness and was speeding in a 2018 Lincoln MKX. The driver of a 2016 Ford Fusion, identified by the Clark County coroner as 18-year-old Garrett Richard Meriwether, attempted to turn left onto Churchill Downs.
After agreeing to participate in field sobriety tests, Brewer failed three of the four that were administered, the arrest report said.
