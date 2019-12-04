LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who fatally shot a 19-year-old woman outside a house party was sentenced to up to four years in a Nevada prison on Wednesday.
Noah Hadley, 19, plead guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Amelia Claypool as part of a plea deal, according to District Court documents.
He originally faced one count of murder in Henderson Justice Court. A Las Vegas judge sentenced Hadley to 19 to 48 months.
He was involved in a shooting that occurred on the 600 block of Monument Point Street on June 27, just after 11 p.m. When Henderson police arrived, they found Claypool with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.