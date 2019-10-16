LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than 200 firearms from a trailer in a casino parking lot, the U.S. Attorney said in a release.
Samual Lane Donesing, 29, was indicted on weapons charges in August 2018. Donesing had three prior felony convictions including forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny.
“Stolen firearms often end up in the hands of dangerous criminals to be used in violent crimes,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich said in a statement. “The quick work of our dedicated agents and officers stopped more than 200 stolen guns from flooding our communities. Their quick work undoubtedly saved lives.”
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Donesing stole a truck and trailer belonging to a Federal Firearms Licensee at the Fiesta Henderson Casino on July 31, 2018.
The trailer had more than 200 firearms along with ammunition and firearm accessories, the release said.
Surveillance footage showed Donesing and co-defendant Jaemillah Eagans, 27, driving away with the stolen truck, according to the release. Donesing and Eagans then reportedly drove the trailer to Donesing's home and unloaded the firearms.
Donesing's sentencing was set for Jan. 16, 2020. He faces a $250,000 fine and maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each charge.
Eagans' trial was scheduled for Jan. 27, 2020.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) led the investigation with assistance from Henderson Police Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
