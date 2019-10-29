LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to charges stemming from an escape from a correctional center facility and bank robbery in Las Vegas in 2017.
William Etheridge, 56, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of bank robbery, carjacking and escape, U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich announced.
On May 18, 2017, Etheridge escaped from the Northwest Regional Reentry Center, a contracted correctional facility of the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Oregon, where he was in custody for a federal bank robbery conviction, according to court documents. Between June 2, 2017, and July 19, 2017, he robbed nine banks in Oregon and Washington, and attempted to rob an additional bank in Oregon.
On July 25, 2017, Etheridge, armed with a black pellet gun, stole $18,120 from a WestStar Credit Union in Las Vegas, according to a news release. He demanded a ride in one of the victim tellers’ cars, but when none of the tellers volunteered to give him a ride, he told one of them to leave the bank with him.
Upon leaving the bank, Etheridge carjacked a vehicle with two victims inside, the release said. At Etheridge’s request, they dropped him off at a motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas so he could buy a motorcycle to use as a getaway vehicle. A short time later, law enforcement arrested him at the dealership.
Etheridge was investigated in three federal jurisdictions for the crimes, including the District of Nevada, the Western District of Washington, and the District of Oregon, the release said.
Etheridge is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, the release said. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250 fine for the bank robbery charge; 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the carjacking charge; and five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the escape charge.
