LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man missing in Las Vegas has been found, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Metro announced Madjid Farzaneh, 70, had been found about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
He had been last seen about noon Thursday near the 5400 block of Topaz Street, near East Hacienda and South Eastern avenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.