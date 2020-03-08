LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was killed and another was injured after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Saturday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. March 7 at South Durango Drive and White River Drive, south of West Twain Avenue.
Police said a maroon 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on Durango in the farthest right lane while the pedestrians crossed Durango outside of a marked crosswalk. The right side of the truck hit a 43-year-old man and the man was thrown into a nearby desert area. The left mirror hit a 37-year-old woman who was also crossing. She was taken to University Medical Center and was stable Sunday morning.
The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, LVMPD said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity after family is notified.
The driver of the Dodge stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, police said.
The man's death marked the 21st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
