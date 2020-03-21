LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash on Saturday night in the south valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Miguel Ibarra, a driver crashed into a utility box then light pole on the southeast corner of Las Vegas and Silverado Ranch boulevards at about 7:30 p.m. on March 21.
The man driving, who was the only person in the car, was dead on scene, Lt. Ibarra said. It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash.
The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours.
The man's identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
