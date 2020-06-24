LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 35-year-old man died after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. June 24 on S. Durango Drive and W. Patrick Lane. Police said a 2005 Honda S2000 convertible and a 2012 Volkwagen Jetta were traveling westbound on Durango. For unknown reasons, police said the Honda entered the same lane as the Jetta.
Police said both vehicles crossed the intersection at Patrick Lane before exiting the roadway on the right. Both vehicles hit a brick wall while rotating. Police said the Jetta overturned, hitting the top of the Honda and its driver.
The driver and passenger of the Jetta stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, according to police. Police said the driver of the Honda suffered injuries "beyond medical treatment" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash marks the 45th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2020. The identity of the Honda will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.