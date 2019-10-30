LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who was killed in a crash involving a Nevada Department of Transportation on Tuesday.
The man was identified as Nathanial Dimitri Poulopoulos, 28, of Las Vegas. The coroner was still investigating his cause and manner of death as of Wednesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:18 p.m. on Oct. 29 on US-95 northbound near the Snow Mountain exit.
NHP said an NDOT vehicle was northbound in the left shoulder traveling at a slow speed for freeway maintenance when a vehicle rear-ended the truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle, Poulopoulos, was pronounced dead on scene.
The NDOT employee was not injured and was not taken to the hospital. Tony Illia, public information officer for NDOT, said Poulopoulos was a state corrections officer
It was not immediately known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
