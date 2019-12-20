LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound at a Walmart parking lot in the east valley.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Pecos Road, around 11:09 a.m., police said. Officers were responding to reports of a shooting.
Police on scene said the shooting was a road-rage incident that started up the street. Two men parked at the back parking lot near Walmart shopping center, and one of the drivers was shot.
The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. Las Vegas police said thew victim was expected to be released from the hospital soon.
According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
No lockdowns were put in place for shoppers or any other nearby stores.
Traffic delays are expected in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.