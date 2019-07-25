LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested without incident after an hours-long barricade in the southwest valley on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Guy Nguyen, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 25 and is facing a single count of making threats or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism with weapons of mass destruction, according to jail records.
In a short statement, police said they were responding to the 9200 block of West Diablo, inside St. Clair Apartments near Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road.
Nguyen claimed to be armed in an apartment and was making threats, police said.
Police said Nguyen called multiple businesses to convey threats. He had also posted in local Facebook groups and on Instagram claiming he was armed and was "just giving a warning."
By 10 p.m. on July 24, the barricade ended and he was taken into custody without incident.
