LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --Court records show a man who was arrested in connection to a suspected DUI crash on Sunday was convicted of a previous misdemeanor DUI charge.
In the September 2018 case, 23-year-old Jesus Guzman entered a no contest plea and accepted the conviction without admitting guilt. He was ordered by the court to stay out of trouble, complete DUI school, perform 69 hours of community service and attend a "victim impact panel."
According to court records, Guzman completed DUI school on March 8, 2019. The case was closed on April 29 after he fulfilled the requests ordered by the court.
More than two months later on July 7, Guzman was arrested on felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Clark County Detention Center records also showed Guzman was also booked for driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were called to the area of East Sahara Avenue and Palm Street, near Boulder Highway, about 5:52 a.m. Witnesses told police the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, identified by police as 62-year-old Linda Pike of Las Vegas, was headed west on Sahara and was approaching the intersection on Palm Street, police said.
Guzman, who was driving a 2015 Camaro, was headed east on Sahara and failed to "negotiate a curve in the roadway," Las Vegas police said. Guzman crossed the raised, concrete median and entered opposite traffic lanes.
Guzman and Pike met in a head-on collision in the westbound lanes on Sahara, police said. A 20-year-old male passenger in the Camaro, identified by the coroner as Adan Jose Corona, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner determined Corona died due to multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled as an accident. Las Vegas police said Guzman and Corona were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
According to Las Vegas police, Guzman and Pike were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Guzman showed signs of being impaired.
This was Las Vegas police's 57th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
The collision remains under investigation.
(2) comments
Illegals have nothing else to do but drink and drive. And they sure don't understand the laws
Just brilliant: drive impaired, drive with no seatbelts, maim or outright kill yourself and your passenger AND an innocent woman just going about her life, all because...Why? You needed to party away the holiday weekend in your fast car, and didn't feel like using alternative, sober transportation. Great choices, Mr. Guzman.
