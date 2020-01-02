LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was in custody Thursday evening after a barricade situation in Summerlin.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were called to the area near South Pavilion Center and Alta drives about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2, Metro said. The call originated as a domestic disturbance call.
The suspect barricaded himself inside a residence and was refusing to come out. Police and LVMPD SWAT responded to the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
(3) comments
"Te suspect barricaded himself inside"
The real crime is the proofreading.
Fox5 is notorious for illiteracy. Apparently there is no oversight of what is posted.
Oh no, not the mean ghetto streets of summerlin! Those privileged lowlife losers are always up to no good!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.