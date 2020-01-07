LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a Monday-night crash in the southwest valley that critically injured one man.
At 8:01 p.m. Monday, a car and motorcycle were involved in a collision on South Durango Drive south of Boseck Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Evidence at the scene and witnesss indicated a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Teresa Choy, 59, was making a left turn from the right of three northbound lanes on Durango, police said. At the same time, a 2011 Suzuki GSXR 750 driven by 31-year-old Vrej Khatcherian was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Durango and overturned onto its left side.
The Suzuki and rider slid and tumbled in to the left rear of the Subaru, Metro said. Emergency personnel transported Khatcherian to University Medical Center Trauma where he remains in critical condition.
Choy remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.
This collision remains under investigation by the Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
