LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was arrested Thursday night after driving the wrong way on US 95 in Las Vegas.
About 10:29 p.m. on Dec. 6, Nevada Highway Patrol said a truck driver was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US-95 and Casino Center. The truck was stopped on US-95 near Jones Boulevard.
Jessup Pereyra, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
NHP released dash-camera footage of the incident.
"I think this video shows firsthand the dangers posed to our Troopers and motorists while traveling on our freeways when there are impaired drivers among us," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a statement. "At night, it is imperative to go the speed limit. You want to have as much reaction time as possible if you find yourself face-to-face with a wrong driver. The more reaction time the better, also never drive in the left travel lane during the overnight hours.”
"This easily could have been catastrophic," NHP said on Twitter.
