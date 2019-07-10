LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was shot in the northwest Las Vegas Valley before Independence Day has died, the Clark County coroner said on Wednesday.
The Clark County coroner said the man, identified as 20-year-old Michael Rakem Menephee, was pronounced dead on July 6. His case of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers were called to the 3100 block of North Soaring Gulls Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rampart Boulevard, about 3 p.m. on July 3.
Menephee was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was sent to University Medical Center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
Police are still investigating.
(1) comment
They can't get jobs so they rob and shoot people. Or their daily drug deals go bad. Useless garbage!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.