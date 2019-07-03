LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was hospitalized after a reported shooting in the northwest valley on Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to the 3100 block of North Soaring Gulls Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rampart Boulevard, about 3 p.m. on July 3.
A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was sent to University Medical Center for treatment, police said. The man's condition was not immediately known.
Police are investigating the scene. No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.