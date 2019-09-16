LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called the 5300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Nellis, just after 3:30 p.m., Las Vegas police said. A man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for treatment.
The victim's condition was not immediately known.
According to police, there was no word on any road closures.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.