LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Sunday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the area of West Tropicana Avenue and Cameron Street, near The Orleans hotel-casino, about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 1, police said. Law enforcement received reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. Las Vegas police said the man's injuries were non-life threatening.
According to police, Cameron Street was closed in both directions just north of Tropicana Avenue while offices investigate.
There were no immediate details on suspect information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
