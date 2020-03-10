LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a garbage truck on the Summerlin Parkway on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka, the man was hit by a Republic Services truck about 2:30 p.m. on March 10 near the Rampart Boulevard exit.
#Update Auto pedestrian crash Summerlin Pkwy eastbound east of Rampart. Eastbound Summerlin Parkway closed at Rampart. Expect major delays and find an alternate route. #DrivesafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/3rWe9xkTPC— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2020
The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the truck stayed on scene and according to preliminary details, impairment didn't appear to be a factor.
Troopers and Las Vegas police were on scene to investigate.
Traffic was being diverted off at Rampart as all eastbound lanes were closed, but NHP advised to avoid the route due to the heavy delays.
