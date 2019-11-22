LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead inside an apartment in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers received reports about a deceased man around 5 p.m. on Nov. 21, police said. Officers responded to the 5000 block of East Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, where they found an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary details indicate that the man was last seen alive on Nov. 18.
It was not immediately known when the stabbing occurred. No other details were immediately available.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Anthony David Proudsfoot, 35, of Las Vegas. He died from a stab wound to the back and chest, and his death was ruled as a homicide.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
