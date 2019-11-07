LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at his home on Tuesday was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Rahey Angelo Obis Cerbo, 33, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner ruled his death as a homicide.
According to a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers were called to the apartment on the 1600 block of East Rochelle Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway on Nov. 5.
Cerbo was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or LVMPD at 702-828-3521.
(1) comment
Illegals like to shoot each other
