LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man who was found late Friday near Flamingo Road and Hazelcrest Drive died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Thomas Vonbehren, 58, was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Saturday, the coroner's office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of someone being shot near Flamingo and U.S. 95. Upon arrival, officers found Vonbehren deceased from unknown injuries.
