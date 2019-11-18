LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man found dead Thursday in the yard of a vacant Las Vegas home had been shot in the head, according to the coroner.
The Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the victim as Craig Daniel Matthews, 64, of North Las Vegas. He died of gunshot wounds to the head, and the death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Brady Avenue near Eastern and Washington avenues around 2:38 p.m. Nov. 14 and found Matthews in the yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Disgusting crime wave thanks to Sisolak and the crooked lvmpd....what do they do all day? My friend found a hypodermic needle on the ground at my apartment complex. Im sick about it. Las Vegas needs to go back to being HARD ON CRIME. Now those p o s are letting out of ICE custody dangerous, immigrant criminals to kill and rape us.
