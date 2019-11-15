LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead in the yard of a vacant home Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Brady Avenue near Eastern and Washington avenues around 2:38 p.m. Nov. 14. An unresponsive male was found in the yard.
Medical personnel pronounced the man dead on-scene, LVMPD said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the man after family has been notified.
It was unclear if the death was suspicious.
