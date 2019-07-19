BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- A man who was found dead at the Lake Mead National Recreational Area on Thursday was identified by the Clark County coroner.
The coroner identified the man as Jack Lee Hungate, 70, of Southgate, Michigan. His cause and manner of death were still being investigated as of Friday morning.
At 12:09 p.m. on July 18, a park employee contacted the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center and told dispatchers he came across an abandoned vehicle with a body inside the car near Echo Bay Wash, park officials said. National Park Service rangers responded and located the body.
Echo Bay Wash is located at mile marker 33 on Northshore Road.
The incident is under investigation.
