LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who died after a fire at a vacant building in the east valley on Tuesday was identified by the Clark County coroner.
Charles Rutter, 54, was found dead by the door of the building. As of Friday morning, the coroner was still investigating his cause and manner of death. Rutter had no known residence, according to the coroner's office.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the fire happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 2 on the 2000 block of Paradise Road near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing smoke come from a vacant building in the area.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said it took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire under control. The door to the building was chained, and firefighters had to cut the chains to get inside.
When crews entered the building, Rutter's body was found by the door. It wasn't immediately clear if he was living in the building, Szymanski said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Multiple agencies, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and arson investigators, would be part of the investigation.
Damage costs were estimated at $35,000. This was LVFR's sixth fatal fire for 2019.
