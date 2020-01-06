LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man found dead after a fire in North Las Vegas on Friday has been identified.
Luciano Hernandez Machuca, 47, of North Las Vegas was found following a fire at a residence in the 3100 block of Carroll Street. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.
The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the fire about 9 p.m. Jan. 3 with four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department also responded.
Arriving crews reported a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the single-story home. The windows and doors were boarded up, fire officials said.
The fire was out within an hour, and afterward firefighters found a Machuca's body inside the house. Fire officials said it was not immediately known if the man was a resident of the home or a property owner.
The North Las Vegas Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
