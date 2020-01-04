NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found dead after a fire in North Las Vegas late Friday night, fire officials said.
Firefighters with the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a on the 3100 block of Carroll Street, near Civic Center Drive and East Cheyenne Avenue, about 9 p.m. on Jan. 3.
NLVFD officials said the department responded with four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs. When crews arrived on scene, they reported a large amount of smoke and flames coming from a single-story home.
The windows and doors were boarded up, fire officials said.
Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The fire was put out within an hour and during an overhaul of the building, firefighters found a man's body inside the residence. According to fire officials, it was not immediately known if the man was a resident of the home or a property owner.
The North Las Vegas Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
Fire officials said the Clark County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, after notifying his family.
Damage costs were estimated at $150,000. No firefighters were injured.
