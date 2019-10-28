LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley man found dozens of dead animals in a wash on Frenchman Mountain, along with old couches and trash.
"Everything from dogs, cats, horse, cow ... it's like a graveyard for a farm down here," said Jack Ross.
He found at least 30 carcasses.
"You look around here you can probably find almost anything," said Ross.
He wasn't looking for this. Ross' friend bought a new Jeep. They decided to take it for a ride last Friday, Oct. 18. They thought they saw a crash so they pulled off on Lake Mead Boulevard at Frenchman Mountain.
"There was not an accident but then I looked over the bank and there was a kennel. I was thinking to myself, 'Jesus, I hope there's not an animal in that. There was. It was taped up ... You could smell it just coming up over the bank," said Ross.
He called Metro Police. On Monday, an animal cruelty detective and a lieutenant with Clark County Animal Control went out to the site.
They wouldn't talk on camera, but the detective said this is all considered illegal dumping and it happens in every desert area across the valley.
He said there's nothing he can do unless they catch someone in the act or know who's doing it.
"It's a shame, it really is. The desert is a thing of beauty as far as I'm concerned. It's not a trash bin," said Ross.
Last month, three dogs were found tied up and left to die on Sunrise Mountain, not far from this illegal dumping site.
Those dogs are doing better now but not all animals are as lucky. Animal Control said they find hundreds of dead animals dumped in the desert every year.
"Anybody that would dump animals, animals that are so loyal to people all their lives and they take them out here and dump them ... it's indescribable really," said Ross.
Metro said illegal dumping is pure laziness. Community members can bring trash and even livestock to a public landfill.
If you come across dead animals, you can call 3-1-1 or animal control.
Frenchman Mountain is federal land, it will be up to the Bureau of Land Management to clean it up.
