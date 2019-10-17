NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.
About 2:30 p.m., two men were traveling in a car in North Las Vegas when the driver heard bangs and saw his passenger had been shot, police said.
He drove the car to the Walmart at West Craig Road and Clayton Street, though he reported to police he believed the actual shooting occurred near West Alexander Road and Revere Street.
Officers arriving in the Walmart parking lot began CPR, police said. The 28-year-old male victim was transported to UMC where he died.
It was unknown where the gunfire came from, and police said the driver was unsure of his location at the time of the shooting. Police were still searching for the exact location. The car had bullet holes, police reported.
No road closures were in place.
The driver was still being interviewed, but police said at this point they expect to find the shooting was not random.
