LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 60-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle that drove off on Saturday morning.
According to a media release, the crash happened about 5 a.m. on Jan. 11 near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Owens Avenue.
Witnesses told police the man was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard south of Owens outside of a crosswalk when a newer model white Dodge Journey or Dodge Durango was driving north in the same area.
Police said the man "entered the path of" the Dodge and the car hit him. The man was thrown into the driveway of Woodlawn Cemetery.
Police said the Dodge kept driving north without stopping. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
This was the 3rd traffic related fatality in LVMPD jurisdiction.
The driver of the Dodge or anyone with information was urged to call police at (702) 828-4060 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
