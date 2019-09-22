HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after attacking two people, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Domini Veneti Court, near St. Rose Parkway and Starr Avenue, around 6:40 p.m., police said. A group had gathered together "to ingest illegal substances," and one of the group members, 21-year-old Jonathan Lewis, began acting erratically.
Lewis stabbed a 21-year-old victim in the chest and the victim fled, trying to get help. Henderson police said Lewis also walked out and continued acting erratically. He was seen punching cars by several neighbors.
One of the neighbors, an 88-year-old man, was battered by Lewis and taken to St. Rose Sienna hospital for treatment, police said. The 21-year-old victim was taken to University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The elderly man's condition was not immediately known as of Sunday afternoon.
Several neighbors held Lewis down till officers arrived, according to Henderson police. He was arrested and booked for attempted murder and batter with substantial bodily harm.
