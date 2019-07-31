LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was on Monday in connection to casino markers that were issued for more than $600,000 by three Las Vegas Strip casinos almost three years ago.
Sang Ho Lee, 46, was arrested on July 29 but was later released, according to court records. Lee faces theft and non-sufficient funds charges.
Between Dec. 30, 2016 and Jan. 17, 2017, Lee signed three checks to The Venetian for $100,000 each, three $100,000 checks to Wynn Las Vegas, a $8,500 check and and a $16,500 check to The Palazzo, according to an arrest warrant and criminal complaint provided by the District Attorney's office.
"Furthermore, the checks were deposited and return unpaid as the Defendant well knew," Lee's arrest warrant and criminal complaint said. "Further, a certified letter was mailed to the name and address contained on the checks notifying [Lee] of the returned items and demanding payment thereon."
Casino markers are short-term, interest-free loans that are given to casino patrons for gambling purposes, according to De Castroverde Law Group. These lines of credit are considered a check, not a debt, and if a patron does not pay back a casino marker in a timely manner, it is considered fraud.
Casino markers must be paid back, usually, within 30 days.
A preliminary hearing for Lee was scheduled at the Regional Justice Center on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
