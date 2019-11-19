LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is expected to be OK after he crashed his truck in the east valley on Tuesday night.
The Topaz Super Car Wash near Tropicana Avenue and Topaz Street lost water and power after the truck's driver lost control and plowed into utility boxes and a wall.
Police said around 3 p.m. on Nov. 19, the driver in his 60s suffered a medical emergency but had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
The man's nephew Alex Ortiz was on scene Monday night, after a woman at the scene notified him. "Fortunately he's alive," he said, shocked at the extent of the damage. "There's a God up there looking over him, fortunately," he said.
A witness told FOX5 they heard a "pop" and saw the truck hit a wall.
The man's truck was hauling a trailer full wood and it jumped the curb and drove onto the sidewalk before hitting water meters, utility boxes and finally a wall.
Ortiz said his uncle had some bruises and was taken to Sunrise Hospital. He said the man had been having bad headaches and blacked out before the crash.
An employee of Topaz Super Car Wash said they don't think they'll be open on Wednesday.
"They've got a lot of work on their hands. It's a shame," said worker Terry Keller.
