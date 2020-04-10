NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after a single-vehicle crash near the North Las Vegas Airport Thursday night.
North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. April 9 near Simmons St. and Citizen Ave, north of Carey Ave. NLVPD said a 2006 Chevy Colorado pickup was driving southbound on Simmons when it left the road and hit two light poles and a bus shelter.
The driver died at the scene, NLVPD said. No one else was in the truck at the time of the crash.
Cheyenne was closed while police investigated.
The identity of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after family is notified.
