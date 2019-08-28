LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man injured in a crash on Aug. 1 died of his injuries nearly four weeks later, police said.
The head-on crash happened before noon on Aug. 1 near the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
A Honda Accord, driven by 67-year-old Michael Loughlin, was traveling north on Nellis in the right-most lane. A Nissan Altima, driven by a 32-year-old man from Las Vegas, was traveling westbound on Las Vegas Boulevard.
The Accord failed to stop at a solid red light, police said, and hit the Altima head on.
Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center, where Loughlin later died on Aug. 28. It was unknown if the other driver would face charges.
According to the Clark County coroner, Loughlin died due to complications of blunt force injuries, motor vehicle crash and other significant conditions. His death was ruled as an accident.
This was the 68th traffic fatality investigated by LVMPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.