LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died 19 days after he was involved in a crash in the west valley.
On Dec. 10 at 11 a.m., police said a 2020 Tesla Model 3 driven by a 31-year-old man was slowing to a stop at Desert Inn Road near El Capitan Road for an approaching emergency vehicle.
At the same time, a 2016 Kia Soul driving westbound on Desert Inn approached the Tesla from the rear. The Kia, driven by a 69-year-old man, hit the back of the Tesla, police said in a press release.
The driver of the Kia was taken to University Medical Center for his injuries. Police said the driver of the Tesla stayed on scene.
Police were notified on Monday that the 69-year-old man died from his injuries on Dec. 29.
This was LVMPD's 111th traffic fatality for 2019. The coroner will identify the man after next of kin has been notified.
