LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a man died after losing control of his vehicle while driving on County Highway 215 in the northwest valley on Saturday.
Troopers were called to the area of 215 and Lone Mountain Road just after 6 a.m. on June 22, NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The 28-year-old male driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was headed north on 215.
For unknown reasons, the driver let their vehicle go off the roadway and entered the dirt and rock area on the side of the highway, Buratczuk said. The driver continued north towards Lone Mountain and struck the concrete bridge embankment on for the overpass.
The vehicle overturned and the driver was airlifted to University Medical Center. According to Buratczuk, the driver was later pronounced dead at UMC.
It was not immediately known whether speed or impairment were a factor in the crash.
NHP said the driver was a Las Vegas resident and the coroner will release his identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, once his family has been notified.
