NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man died after an early morning crash on Saturday.
Officers were called to the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street just after midnight on August 3 after receiving reports of a serious crash that involved two vehicles, police said.
According to their preliminary investigation, detectives said they believe a 21-year-old man, who was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, was attempting to turn left from Lake Mead onto Belmont.
At the time he was making his turn, the driver of a BMW 3 Series was headed east on Lake Mead and approaching Belmont, police said. The Chevrolet driver didn't yield the right of way, and the BMW collided into the passenger side of the truck.
The truck crashed into a traffic-control device and, based on what witnesses told police, immediately caught on fire.
According to North Las Vegas police, when officers arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames and North Las Vegas firefighters were called to the scene.
Firefighters tried to get the driver out of the vehicle, but were unable to, North Las Vegas police said. Medical personnel who arrived on scene pronounced the Chevrolet driver dead.
Speed nor impairment were considered factors in the crash.
The Clark County coroner will release the driver's identity after his family has been notified.
The was the fifth traffic-related fatality for North Las Vegas police in 2019.
Anyone with information was urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
