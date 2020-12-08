LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Henderson in November.
Henderson Police said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 300 block of W. Warm Springs Road. Police said a black 2000 Toyota Celica was traveling eastbound on Warm Springs just west of Boulder Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveling over a median and crashing into a wall.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. HPD said speed and impairment were not believed to be factors in the crash.
HPD said the driver died on Nov. 29. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the driver as Michael Zuniga-Crespo, 21, from Henderson. His cause and manner of death are pending, the coroner's office said.
The crash marks the ninth traffic-related fatality for Henderson in 2020.
