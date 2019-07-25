LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was found unresponsive after a fight in the northeast valley on Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
On July 24, officers were called to the 4200 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard about 6:32 p.m., police said. Officers had received reports of an unresponsive man. When officers and medical personnel arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation done by Metro Police's homicide section indicated the victim and an unknown suspect were involved in a fistfight earlier that day, Las Vegas police said.
No one was taken into custody in connection to this incident.
The Clark County coroner will release the victim's identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family has been notified.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Metro's Police's homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
