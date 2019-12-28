LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man died after crashing into a tree in the northwest valley late Friday night.
According to police, the crash was reported at the intersection of North Oso Blanco and West Farm roads around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Witnesses told police the 66-year-old driver of a 2015 Lincoln MKZ was headed north on Oso Blanco before he left the roadway, colliding into a tree.
The vehicle came to a stop in the southbound lanes on Oso Blanco and the driver reportedly left the car, Las Vegas police said. The driver appeared to also have trouble catching his breath before he collapsed onto the ground.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and began medical intervention. According to police, the man was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and was later pronounced dead.
The crash will not be considered fatal until the Clark County Coroner's Office has determined the man's cause and manner of death.
Police said the collision remains under investigation.
