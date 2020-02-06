LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man died after he crashed into a wall in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 5 on North Durango Drive south of West El Campo Grande.
Police said a 1992 Buick Park Avenue was traveling north on Durango and left the roadway on the right side, crashing into a cinder block wall near the sidewalk. Police said witnesses at the scene tried to help the driver, identified by police as a 63-year-old man.
The man was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital where he later died. Police said in was unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.
The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family is notified.
Police said the crash won't be considered a traffic-related fatality pending investigation.
