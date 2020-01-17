LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man driving on the correct side of the road died after a wrong-way crash near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened on the northbound airport connector and I-215 around 2:11 a.m. Jan. 17.
#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash northbound Airport Connector and I-215. Northbound lanes closed. PIO on scene. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #Buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/07kPFrj4Og— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 17, 2020
Smaka said a woman driving a burgundy Chevrolet Cruze was driving the wrong-way and crashed into a white Audi driving on the correct side of the road. The male driver of the Audi died at the scene, Smaka said.
The wrong-way driver was taken to University Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries. Smaka said it wasn't clear where the woman started driving the wrong way.
Impairment was suspected in the crash, Smaka said.
NHP said the northbound connector would be closed for several hours while police investigate. NHP reopened northbound lanes just before 7 a.m.
#UPDATE Fatal crash northbound Airport Connector and I-215. All travel lanes open. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 17, 2020
The crash marks NHP Southern Command's first wrong-way fatal crash of 2020.
