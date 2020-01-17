LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man driving on the correct side of the road died after a wrong-way crash near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened on the northbound airport connector and I-215 around 2:11 a.m. Jan. 17.

Smaka said a woman driving a burgundy Chevrolet Cruze was driving the wrong-way and crashed into a white Audi driving on the correct side of the road. The male driver of the Audi died at the scene, Smaka said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to University Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries. Smaka said it wasn't clear where the woman started driving the wrong way.

Impairment was suspected in the crash, Smaka said.

NHP said the northbound connector would be closed for several hours while police investigate. NHP reopened northbound lanes just before 7 a.m.

The crash marks NHP Southern Command's first wrong-way fatal crash of 2020.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.