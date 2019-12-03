LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is dead after a fire at a vacant building just east of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the fire happened around 4 a.m. at 2019 Paradise Road near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue Dec. 2.
When firefighters arrived, one person was found dead inside the building. It wasn't immediately clear if the person was living in the building.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.