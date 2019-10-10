LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning west of the Strip, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LVMPD Lt. Jose Hernandez said officers responded to the 4200 block of West Viking Road near Flamingo Road and Arville Street around 2:45 a.m. Oct. 10 to reports of a shooting.
Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Las Vegas police, an investigation determined a woman and the victim were inside the apartment when she heard a knock at the door. The woman opened the door and three suspects wearing hoodies pushed their way into the apartment.
One of the suspects was armed and approached the victim, who was sleeping, police said. The suspect fired a single shot and all three suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with any information was asked to call LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
Drug deal gone bad in that area.
