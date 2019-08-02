LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was critically wounded after a shooting in a tow yard on Thursday night.
About 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, police responded to a call of a shooting at Fast Towing at 4220 Donovan Way, near Craig Road.
Arriving officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to an email from the North Las Vegas Police Department. He was transported to UMC in critical condition.
The incident began as an argument between a man whose car was towed and one of the company's drivers. The man whose car was towed was the man who was shot.
The preliminary investigation indicated the victim and his father went to Fast Towing in reference to the victim’s towed vehicle, the email said. The victim and towing company employee Jason Harris, 28, got into a disagreement over tow fees, and the argument turned physical.
Everyone separated and the victim and father were leaving in their vehicle when a gunshot rang out, police said. The victim, who was in the passenger seat, was struck by one round before his father drove out of the area and called police.
Harris was detained and booked at the Las Vegas City Jail on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
(2) comments
The loser got his car repossessed because he wasn't paying up on it, so he goes and shoots a person. I can't wait to see what this punk looks like. If the news puts anything else on it.
So now I read the real story and the fat punk of the towing company shoots the guy who owned the car. Wow! Business needs to be shut down.
