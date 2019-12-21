LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was arrested in connection to a Dec. 18 homicide in downtown Las Vegas.
Alexis Nava, 21, was taken into custody on Dec. 20 without incident, police said. He was arrested on the 3200 block of Houston Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue.
He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of murder. According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Nava is scheduled to make his first appearance on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
LVMPD's call center got a report from ShotSpotter, a city-wide program to identify original locations of gunfire, from the area of Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue.
Officers responded to the area at about 6:45 p.m. and found multiple shell casings at Crestwood and Wengert avenues. They followed a trail of fluid to a car about 200 yards aware from the casings and found a man dead inside the car.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said it appeared the man was shot before the car crashed into a parked car further down the street. The man appeared to have been shot at least once.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was still being investigated by the Clark County Coroner's Office as of Dec. 20.
Nava was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team, which a FBI-led, multi-jurisdictional task force staffed by LVMPD's Major Violations Bureau.
Additional details regarding the investigation and how Nava was identified as the suspect were not immediately available.
Anyone with any information that could assist police with their investigation should call LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Do the writers or staff even proof read there own stories? "Nava was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team, which a FBI-led, multi-jurisdictional task force staffed by LVMPD's Major Violations Bureau. "
