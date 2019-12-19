LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested in connection to a fatal, three car collision near the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino showed major signs of driving under the influence, according to police records.
Richard Mansapit, 59, was arrested on DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and failure to decrease speed or use due care, the arrest report said.
On Oct. 20 at around 1:30 a.m., Mansapit was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa eastward towards Mandalay Bay. A 57-year-old woman, later identified by the Clark County coroner as Sheila Mansapit, was a passenger in the Nissan.
Mansapit crashed into a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta that had slowed for traffic. The crash caused the Jetta to collide into a 2009 Honda Fit that had also slowed for traffic.
Sheila was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead on Oct. 26. Police were notified of her death on Dec. 16.
The coroner said her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. Shelia's death was ruled as an accident.
When Las Vegas police arrived, Mansapit was seen arguing with security officers, according to the arrest report. Police noted he had bloodshot and watery eyes, that his speech was slurred and that he smelt strongly of alcohol.
Police tried to speak to Mansapit, but he appeared to be uncooperative and told officers, "I'm not talking to you anymore," the arrest report said. He was arrested for showing signs of DUI and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, his bail was set at $50,000 on Oct. 21. He was released seven days later after posting bond.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29, 2020.
